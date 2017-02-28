Krispy Kreme

If you’re anything like me, you just ate a really big sandwich you’ve been looking forward to the impending WrestleMania 33 match between Big Show and Shaquille O’Neal that WWE has been building up for at least one year. Big Show has gotten in crazy-good shape for the match, and Shaq has … well, Big Show has gotten in crazy-good shape!

Last week, Big Show gave an interview to WWE.com and accused Shaq of trying to back out of the match. We had hoped this was just some typical storyline smack talk, but it looks like the match might actually be in jeopardy for realsies.

This is news to me, but Shaq apparently has a podcast. And on the latest episode of said podcast, the inventor of Shaq-Fu claimed the big match with the Big Show is “probably” not going to happen. (Transcript via 411Mania.)

“It’s not going to happen? That’s probably right,” O’Neal said. “It’s not my fault, that’s all you need to know. It ain’t my fault … Oh, it ain’t my fault. It don’t matter what they say. It has nothing to do with the Diesel and his management. That’s what I got to say, but, it’s not totally off yet but it’s not looking good. But it doesn’t matter, I’m still working out and I still look better than Big Show. I’ll still meet him wherever he wants to meet me. These next thirty days, I’m about to go hard. I’m still doing it like it’s going down.”

Well, this certainly sucks. Also, no, Shaq. You don’t look better than Big Show. I certainly hope WWE and Shaq can work something out, and Big Show clearly wants this to happen more than he’s wanted anything in a long time. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed. Hopefully these two big men can be big men about the whole thing and give us the match we all want. Or the match I want, at least, because that’s what’s really important here.