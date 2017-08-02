Watch Shinsuke Nakamura Nearly Break John Cena’s Neck On Smackdown

WWE Smackdown Live

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live was headlined by a long-awaited dream match — Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena — with the winner going on to face Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. While it’s debatable on whether or not the match lived up to the hype, but it did excel in one area: Shinsuke Nakamura trying to break John Cena’s neck.

Spoiler alert, obviously, but if you’re worried about spoilers and read this far you’re on your own, buddy.

This scary moment happened during the finish of the match. Nakamura kicked out of an Attitude Adjustment, so Cena tried to hit the rolling Attitude Adjustments he used to defeat AJ Styles at Royal Rumble. Nakamura escaped the final throw, countering with an inverted powerslam to set up the Kinshasa. He hit it, and oh man, did he ever. Here’s the first angle of the move: