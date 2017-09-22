Shinsuke Nakamura Has Responded To Daniel Bryan’s Request For A Match

#WWE
09.22.17 1 min ago

I don’t know about you, but I’m a pretty dang big fan of the “give no f*cks” version of Daniel Bryan we’ve gotten over the past year or so. Ever since being installed as the general manager of Smackdown Live GM, Bryan has been a lot looser with his lips regarding his potential future as a professional wrestler.

He went on SportsCenter a year ago and questioned the results of the concussion test that is keeping him out of a WWE ring; he told Sports Illustrated earlier this summer that he’s working on an in-ring return; and earlier this week, he held a lengthy Q&A session on Twitter, in which he flat-out said he wants to wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE ring.

Now, the King Of Strong Style has responded, as only he can. Nakamura hopped on Twitter earlier today to issue a simple, two-word response:

