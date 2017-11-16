WWE Announced Survivor Series Is Headed To Los Angeles In 2018

Youtube

For the past couple of years, any time WWE has one of their “big four” pay-per-view events, it means they are going to spend at least four days in a particular city in order to hold a NXT TakeOver event, a major PPV, Raw and Smackdown in four consecutive nights. They’ve adopted that strategy as a way to make it a destination trip for fans from out of town. People can drive or fly to one city, stay in the same hotel for a few nights and catch more than one WWE event if they prefer. It’s a smart strategy for WWE. This weekend’s Survivor Series heads to Houston for four nights of WWE action, if you need an immediate example.

Next year’s Survivor Series will also take place in a major America city because WWE announced today that Survivor Series 2018 four day extravaganza will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Here’s how the schedule will look:

NXT TakeOver on November 17, 2018

Survivor Series on November 18, 2018

Raw on November 19, 2018

Smackdown Live on November 20, 2018