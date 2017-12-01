The Rock Told An Amazing Hulk Hogan Story While On The Set Of ‘Jumanji’

12.01.17 2 hours ago 4 Comments

THE ROCK

The Rock remains the biggest movie star in the world and (one of the) biggest professional wrestlers of all time. Lately he’s been in the news for singing “You’re Welcome” as Maui from Moana (and getting no reaction) as part of a Make A Wish campaign. There’s also some major speculation he’ll have a role in a major sequel. Now Dwayne is back, this time with an amazing Hulk Hogan story from the set of Jumanji.

Film critic Kevin McCarthy interviewed The Rock on the set of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and shared a piece of movie nostalgia. After handing him a ticket stub from the original Jumanji in January 1996, The Rock shared a wild story of his own.

