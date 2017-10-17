Titus O’Neil Still Doesn’t Know Why WWE Suspended Him

#WWE
10.17.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Youtube

The WWE career of Titus O’Neil started back when we first him on the original NXT show earlier in the decade, then he had a successful run with Darren Young as the Prime Time Players leading to some tag team gold and now he’s currently in the position of wrestler/manager trying to get his “Titus Worldwide” brand over.

In addition to that, O’Neil is one of the most visible WWE superstars in terms of doing interviews and representing WWE publicly. Don’t forget that he was the Celebrity Dad of the Year too!

O’Neil recently appeared on the Lilian Garcia podcast where he covered his career as a wrestler, his relationship with his mother and public speaking. O’Neil also was asked about his 2016 suspension that led to him sitting at home for 60 days without pay.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSTITUS O'NEILWWE

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP