Drew Galloway’s Contract With Impact Wrestling Is Expiring Soon

2017 is already shaping up to be a big year of free agents and pro wrestling destination speculation (or ProWresDestSpec, for short). The latest name that we can start ProWresDestSpec’ing about is Drew Galloway, who wrestled in WWE as Drew McIntyre from 2009 until 2014 (and was in developmental starting in 2006 prior to that). The former Intercontinental Champion has been wrestling pretty much everywhere since leaving WWE, and in that time has become an EVOLVE World and Tag Team Champion and a TNA World Heavyweight Champion. And we already know that TNA wants to lock him up to a long-term deal, but it looks like that won’t be happening.
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Galloway’s current TNA contract expires in mid-February, and he’s already turned down an offer of $200,000 per year to stick around. (In part because it would give TNA exclusive control of his booking dates, and he really enjoys working the U.K. indies right now.) Dave Meltzer notes that WWE or New Japan could be interested once his contract is up, as well as ITV if their World of Sport reboot gets off the ground.
Okay, let’s just look at the facts here:
- Galloway didn’t re-sign with TNA in any of the past few months when he’s had a chance and they’ve been making him legit offers on an extension
- WWE has not been shy about signing anyone and everyone they can who has either international appeal or has the goods as an in-ring performer, a personality, or both. Galloway has ALL of it
- Jinder Mahal is back in WWE
- Heath Slater and Rhyno’s tag team is on the verge of splitting up
Look at the signs, people. THREE MAN BAND REUNION, BABAYYYYYYYY.
Galloway’s first stint in WWE didn’t end well (unless you’re a fan of 3MB, in which case it ended PERFECTLY, except for 3MB eventually going away), but time and distance and become a great all-around damn pro wrestler heals all wounds. I’m personally all the way on board with Galloway coming back to WWE, 3MB or no 3MB.
You know what they say: where there’s a will, Galloway. (They don’t actually say that, but they should. Tell me that’s not a Pro Wrestling Tees shirt waiting to happen.)
Galloway leaving TNA because they tried to restrict his outside bookings and then joining WWE would be peak wrestler logic.
I don’t see WWE offering Drew more than TNA is. Unless they think he can be useful in hyping their UK expansion.
Except that when you’re being restricted to bookings in WWE you have the enormousness of their enterprise. If you’re being restricted by TNA, you’re stuck with TNA. There’s a huge difference.
I was thinking while watching Impact last night, WWE could team Drew with Neville to make a UK Enzo & Cass. I don’t have very deep thoughts while watching Impact.
Why would they want to make another Enzo and Cass? There’s already an Enzo and Cass. Creating another, just Britisher would be stepping on the gimmick.
More the dynamic than the gimmick, I could have also said Two Dudes With Attitudes.
Have him join Cesaro and Sheamus as the European Union, let’s kick off trios. New Day and Wyatt are already doing it, just pull the trigger
Do we really need another The Brian Kendrick? We already have one.
3MB was amazing.