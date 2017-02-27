Drew Galloway Has Officially Parted Ways With Impact Wrestling

YouTube

In December, while Impact Wrestling was still going through some serious top-down reshuffling, we heard that Drew Galloway was one of three TNA talents whose contract was expiring soon, and whom the company was attempting to lock up with a new deal. The other talents were Matt and Jeff Hardy, who WWE reportedly has a major interest in.

While none of the three has signed a new deal with Impact yet, we now know that Galloway will not be returning for the next set of television tapings. On Sunday night, Galloway announced via Twitter that he has officially parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I'll miss everyone & I'll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

It appears as though the split is amicable (at least on Galloway’s end). There’s no word on whether WWE has interest in Galloway, but it likely doesn’t matter at all to him. He’s a major star on the indie scene all over the world right now, particularly in the U.K., where he’s the face of 5 Star Wrestling and a handful of other promotions across the pond, and as a former EVOLVE Champion, he’ll be vying to become the first WWNLive champ over WrestleMania weekend.

Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that Matt and Jeff Hardy have agreed in principle to new deals with Impact, but have yet to sign new contracts, and their current deals will expire this week, if they haven’t already. It’s unclear what has kept them from signing thus far.