Drew Galloway Has Officially Parted Ways With Impact Wrestling

#TNA
02.27.17 43 mins ago

YouTube

In December, while Impact Wrestling was still going through some serious top-down reshuffling, we heard that Drew Galloway was one of three TNA talents whose contract was expiring soon, and whom the company was attempting to lock up with a new deal. The other talents were Matt and Jeff Hardy, who WWE reportedly has a major interest in.

While none of the three has signed a new deal with Impact yet, we now know that Galloway will not be returning for the next set of television tapings. On Sunday night, Galloway announced via Twitter that he has officially parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

It appears as though the split is amicable (at least on Galloway’s end). There’s no word on whether WWE has interest in Galloway, but it likely doesn’t matter at all to him. He’s a major star on the indie scene all over the world right now, particularly in the U.K., where he’s the face of 5 Star Wrestling and a handful of other promotions across the pond, and as a former EVOLVE Champion, he’ll be vying to become the first WWNLive champ over WrestleMania weekend.

Meanwhile, PWInsider reports that Matt and Jeff Hardy have agreed in principle to new deals with Impact, but have yet to sign new contracts, and their current deals will expire this week, if they haven’t already. It’s unclear what has kept them from signing thus far.

TOPICS#TNA
TAGSDrew GallowayIMPACT WRESTLINGTNA

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP