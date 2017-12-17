Former WWE And WCW Wrestler Tom Zenk Has Died

According to an obituary in the Minnesota Star Tribune, former pro wrestler Tom Zenk has passed away at the age of 59 in his hometown of Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The cause of death is not yet known.
Zenk enjoyed a successful decade-plus-long career that stretched from 1984 through 1996, when he retired and mostly disappeared from the wrestling world. He was part of a ridiculously talented group of Robbinsdale High School alums who all became pro wrestlers.
Well that sucks. I’ve been watching my way through WWF and WCW PPV/Clash/SNME on the Network. I’m up to SuperBrawl II in 1992, and as a result have watched some of the “Z Man” in the last few months, including last night. (He teamed with Van Hammer against Vinnie Vegas and Richard Morton?)
Talented but bland guy. A worthwhile mid-card guy, and ladies seemed to like him.
