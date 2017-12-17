Former WWE And WCW Wrestler Tom Zenk Has Died

According to an obituary in the Minnesota Star Tribune, former pro wrestler Tom Zenk has passed away at the age of 59 in his hometown of Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The cause of death is not yet known.

Zenk enjoyed a successful decade-plus-long career that stretched from 1984 through 1996, when he retired and mostly disappeared from the wrestling world. He was part of a ridiculously talented group of Robbinsdale High School alums who all became pro wrestlers.

