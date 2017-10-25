E!

We’ve never been shy about our love of the popular reality television show Total Divas. Some, like me and also the handsome devil I see from time to time in the bathroom mirror, have loudly and often referred to the program as the greatest television series in the history of the medium. Or at the very least, the pinnacle of the reality show genre. Give me that much, at least.

We’re currently neck-deep in the second season of Total Bellas, the season finale of which airs on Wednesday night. Gloriously, decadently, we’re getting absolutely no downtime between Bellas and Divas, as the premiere of the seventh season of Total Divas airs NEXT Wednesday. And obviously, we’re thrilled.

As great as Bellas can be, it just doesn’t compare to Divas prime, with its expanded cast and deep reserve of significant others and tertiary characters. Even better; this year, even though the show is sadly ditching original cast members Paige and Eva Marie, they’re gaining the wonderful trio of Carmella, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss. We can hardly wait.