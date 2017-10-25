Get Pumped For Season 7 Of ‘Total Divas’ With This Exclusive First Look

Senior Editor, Sports
10.25.17

E!

We’ve never been shy about our love of the popular reality television show Total Divas. Some, like me and also the handsome devil I see from time to time in the bathroom mirror, have loudly and often referred to the program as the greatest television series in the history of the medium. Or at the very least, the pinnacle of the reality show genre. Give me that much, at least.

We’re currently neck-deep in the second season of Total Bellas, the season finale of which airs on Wednesday night. Gloriously, decadently, we’re getting absolutely no downtime between Bellas and Divas, as the premiere of the seventh season of Total Divas airs NEXT Wednesday. And obviously, we’re thrilled.

As great as Bellas can be, it just doesn’t compare to Divas prime, with its expanded cast and deep reserve of significant others and tertiary characters. Even better; this year, even though the show is sadly ditching original cast members Paige and Eva Marie, they’re gaining the wonderful trio of Carmella, Nia Jax, and Alexa Bliss. We can hardly wait.

Around The Web

TAGSTOTAL DIVASWWE Total Divas

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP