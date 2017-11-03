Youtube

Triple H is on tour with the WWE Raw brand in Europe, which has seen him become a part time member of The Shield as a replacement for Roman Reigns. Triple H is also a WWE executive in charge of talent, he’s part of the company’s creative team and sometimes he even talks to the media about everything that’s going on in WWE as well.

During an appearance on the show ‘Good Morning Britain,’ Triple H was asked about a number of big names including UFC’s biggest name Conor McGregor. Could he make his way into a WWE ring as has been rumored this year? Here’s what Triple H said about it:

“Conor McGregor has said a lot of stuff about WWE in the past. I don’t have a problem with him because he said I was the don, which is great. (Host laughs) He said a lot of stuff about our talent in the past and if he comes in it’s not going to be an easy go.”

It sounds like it’s possible down the road, but McGregor is likely going to focus on his UFC career. What Triple H was referring to about Conor saying a lot of stuff about WWE talent is from last August when he called the WWE guys “pussies” among other things. Then he apologized on Twitter with a fake apology and that led to a lot of WWE talent ripping on him for it.