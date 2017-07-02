WWE

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer recently told a room full of reporters that President Trump’s tweets are “considered official statements” from POTUS. On Saturday night, Trump seemed to argue this point by defending his Twitter antics: “My use of social media is not Presidential – it’s MODERN DAY PRESIDENTIAL. Make America Great Again!”

So, how did the 45th president spend his Sunday morning before the Fourth of July? By continuing to attack the “fake news” media, and this time, he metaphorically body slammed the First Amendment. Trump trolled the heck out of CNN with some of his old WWE footage from WrestleMania 23, in which he famously took on Vince McMahon during the “Battle of the Billionaires” in Detroit. This mocked up video showed a CNN logo on top of McMahon’s head while he got tackled and hammer-punched by Trump.