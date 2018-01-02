Getty Image

UCF completed a perfect 13-0 season on Monday afternoon in Atlanta, beating Auburn 34-27 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. It’s the third time the Group of Five participant in their designated New Year’s Six bowl game has won in the first four years of the new playoff format.

The win over an Auburn team that was one of the top teams in the SEC and has wins over two playoff teams, which created plenty of chatter about whether the playoff needs tweaking to provide opportunities for an undefeated Group of Five team to have a chance to play for a title. While all of that talk is fun if you’re into that sort of thing, the best part of UCF’s win was their punter, Mac Loudermilk.

Loudermilk doesn’t look like your standard punter, as he’s a bit bigger and has long, flowing locks of hair coming out of his helmet and he likes to celebrate good punts and when he draws penalties. So, when the clock hit 0:00, the celebration was on for the Knights and Loudermilk knew exactly what to do: Stone Cold a couple of water bottles.