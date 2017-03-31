There’s no question that UFC and WWE have been inextricably linked together for years, from Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn in the ’90s to Brock Lesnar’s dominance in both companies for the past decade-plus. Conor McGregor has frequently let his mouth run against the WWE locker room whenever possible — and let’s not forget that Stephanie McMahon herself said former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey and the WWE would be “a match made in heaven” earlier this week.

Now, you can toss one more UFC fighter’s name on the pile, and this one is a big one: Cleveland’s own Stipe Miocic, the current UFC heavyweight champion, appeared on 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima this morning to promote his upcoming title defense against Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 on May 13, and as sports talk shows in Cleveland often do, the topic turned to pro wrestling.

“So many of the guys now are thinking about WWE when it’s all said and done. Is that anything you’d be interested in down the road?” asked Lima.

“Of course, that would be something fun to do,” Miocic responded immediately. “I mean, I just gotta learn how to talk better. [Or I can get] a hype man for me.”

Considering Miocic’s last title defense was at UFC 203 in Cleveland — the same night former WWE champion CM Punk made his UFC debut and did not do very well whatsoever — it’s entirely possible the two talked beforehand and exchanged tips for each industry. (I mean, anything is possible, right?)

You can hear Miocic’s remarks in full, including a passable (if inaccurately quoted) Hulk Hogan “lemme tell ya somethin’, Mean Gene” impersonation, starting at the 29:30 mark.