UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic Is Interested In Going To WWE

#UFC #WWE
03.31.17 49 mins ago

There’s no question that UFC and WWE have been inextricably linked together for years, from Ken Shamrock and Dan Severn in the ’90s to Brock Lesnar’s dominance in both companies for the past decade-plus. Conor McGregor has frequently let his mouth run against the WWE locker room whenever possible — and let’s not forget that Stephanie McMahon herself said former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey and the WWE would be “a match made in heaven” earlier this week.

Now, you can toss one more UFC fighter’s name on the pile, and this one is a big one: Cleveland’s own Stipe Miocic, the current UFC heavyweight champion, appeared on 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima this morning to promote his upcoming title defense against Junior Dos Santos at UFC 211 on May 13, and as sports talk shows in Cleveland often do, the topic turned to pro wrestling.

“So many of the guys now are thinking about WWE when it’s all said and done. Is that anything you’d be interested in down the road?” asked Lima.

“Of course, that would be something fun to do,” Miocic responded immediately. “I mean, I just gotta learn how to talk better. [Or I can get] a hype man for me.”

Considering Miocic’s last title defense was at UFC 203 in Cleveland — the same night former WWE champion CM Punk made his UFC debut and did not do very well whatsoever — it’s entirely possible the two talked beforehand and exchanged tips for each industry. (I mean, anything is possible, right?)

You can hear Miocic’s remarks in full, including a passable (if inaccurately quoted) Hulk Hogan “lemme tell ya somethin’, Mean Gene” impersonation, starting at the 29:30 mark.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC#WWE
TAGSSTIPE MIOCICUFCWWE
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 1 day ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP