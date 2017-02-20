YouTube

You might be aware that CM Punk and Jason David Frank, better known to children of the ’90s everywhere as “The Green Ranger” from Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, have a long-simmering, mostly good-natured feud going on. Frank called out CM Punk way back in 2013 — 2013 — and things have been steadily building ever since. Well, as far as Frank is concerned.

And Frank isn’t slowing down. Far from it, in fact. Now that Punk is angling for a second UFC fight, and there are likely to be problems finding him an appropriate opponent, Frank is once again throwing his green helmet into the ring. In an interview with the Primo Nutmeg podcast, Frank said not only does he still want the fight, but everyone involved at UFC is dying for it to happen.

“If Punk fights again, everybody at the base, everybody that owns UFC wants me to fight him. If he fights again, that’s definitely something I would like to do. I got a chance to visit some of the WWE guys backstage at their shows, it’s much like the UFC. I’m not talking about the fighting, but the energy everyone puts into the show. One way or another I’d like to get involved with WWE or UFC just to please the fans. “For me I’ve been fighting my whole entire life, I could do it tomorrow if I want. It’d just have to make sense why we’re doing it. What I mean by makes sense is not financially, because I’d fight CM Punk for a dollar. I would do a Power Ranger movie for nothing, I’m not financially hurt. What I’m say is if it makes sense for my fan base. … I always like going back to the fans, thinking ‘Is this something they want?’ That’s what I mean about making sense, it’s not about money at all. “CM Punk, for him it makes sense on a financial level but I’m super different from most of these people out there. I don’t care about the money, that’s why I’ve said from day one that I’d fight him for a dollar just to make the contract equal. I think that installed so much confidence in me that that scared him. Like ‘Why does this guy want to fight me for a dollar? I’m going to get my butt kicked.’ That’s kind of what happened to be honest.”

Honestly, it makes about as much sense as anything else at this point. If it’s going to be a tall order finding a quality opponent for a celebrity’s second fight, why not just have him fight another celebrity? Frank has a 4-0 amateur MMA record and was victorious in his only pro MMA fight, but that came way back in 2010 and he’s 43 years old now.

Tell me that “CM Punk vs. Green Ranger” won’t sell more PPVs than CM Punk vs. Mickey Gall did. You are unable to. And hey, let’s catch some of that Power Rangers reboot synergy advertising while we’re at it. Make it happen, UFC.