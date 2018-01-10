The Undertaker And Kane Were Once A Terrifying Dominoes Team As Well

#The Undertaker
01.10.18 2 hours ago

WWE Network

The Undertaker is never far from the minds of pro wrestling fans, and by extension neither is his brother, Kane. Especially this month, as Kane is in the main event of the Royal Rumble and just became an attempted murder victim of Braun Strowman, and Undertaker will be coming back at Raw 25, possibly to challenge some poor unfortunate soul at WrestleMania.

But did you know they were also once the Brothers of Destruction at … dominoes, as well? It seems the Undertaker is good at throwing all TYPES of bones, not just soup bones!

Pete Gas, best known as a former member of the Mean Street Posse, appeared on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to talk about his days in WWE. He and Roberts discussed a variety of topics, including Sunday Night Heat and working stiff at WrestleMania , but the most memorable tale had to be his story about playing dominoes with the Undertaker and Kane.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Undertaker
TAGSKANEMEAN STREET POSSESAM ROBERTSTHE UNDERTAKER

How Music Connects Us

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 6 hours ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 day ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP