Vince McMahon Made A Wish Come True For A Lucky WWE Fan

#Vince McMahon #WWE
11.16.17 2 hours ago

Youtube

World Wrestling Entertainment does a great job of doing whatever they can to make their fans happy. One of the phrases they like to use to describe their company is to say they’re “putting smiles on people’s faces.” Critics may disagree because they like to focus on the negative, but when you think of WWE in the broad perspective they certainly do provide a lot for the fans considering they put on over 250 live events per year, plus run Raw and Smackdown live every week with no breaks. They’re even putting on shows on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

One of the organizations that WWE does a lot of charity work with is Make A Wish. John Cena, a WWE 16-time World Champion, has granted more wishes than any other celebrity and many other WWE stars do it on a regular basis. Helping those in need or less fortunate is an important part of being a celebrity.

There was another big name in WWE that granted a wish through Make A Wish this week and we’re talking about the WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. On the WWE Community page, they showed Vince meeting a 19-year-old WWE fan named Orlando who is from Ocala, Florida.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#WWE
TAGSMAKE A WISHMake-A-Wish Foundationvince mcmahonWWE

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP