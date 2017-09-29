WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Rowdy Roddy Piper returned as the temporary head of the WCW Executive Committee while J.J. Dillon recovers from leg-dropped related injuries, Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page shared the worst handshake you’ve ever seen, and Hollywood Hogan murdered a Sting mannequin.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Fall Brawl 1997, originally aired on September 14, 1997.