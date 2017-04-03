The Undertaker’s Pyrotechnics Set Wrestlemania’s Stage On Fire

@Traincrossin/Twitter

We may have just seen the last walk The Dead Man will ever take in the WWE, and it’ll be hard to forget because The Undertaker took a page out of his brother Kane’s book and nearly burned down the house.

After ‘Taker slowly (so slowly) took off his hat, gloves, and jacket to signify his possible retirement after losing for the second time at Wrestlemania, he left went up the ramp (slowly) then raised his hands causing an explosion of pyrotechnics, which started a small fire that spread rather quickly.

There's a fire on stage! That was Undertaker's last goodbye to us! #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/lLb5kjrUgV — WrestlingNewsSource (@WNSource) April 3, 2017

Thankfully, the fire was put out by a hustling worker with an extinguisher. This was close to, but not a repeat of Undertaker’s pyrotechnics mishap that injured multiple people at the same venue at Wrestlemania 24.

People clapping, Taker's retiring, then the stage catches on fire. Holy cow, this reflects the ending of #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/ouGck2PMc5 — James Profetto (@JamesProfetto) April 3, 2017