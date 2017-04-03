WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

The Undertaker’s Pyrotechnics Set Wrestlemania’s Stage On Fire

#Wrestlemania #WWE
04.03.17 12 mins ago

@Traincrossin/Twitter

We may have just seen the last walk The Dead Man will ever take in the WWE, and it’ll be hard to forget because The Undertaker took a page out of his brother Kane’s book and nearly burned down the house.

After ‘Taker slowly (so slowly) took off his hat, gloves, and jacket to signify his possible retirement after losing for the second time at Wrestlemania, he left went up the ramp (slowly) then raised his hands causing an explosion of pyrotechnics, which started a small fire that spread rather quickly.

Thankfully, the fire was put out by a hustling worker with an extinguisher. This was close to, but not a repeat of Undertaker’s pyrotechnics mishap that injured multiple people at the same venue at Wrestlemania 24.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSTHE UNDERTAKERWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP