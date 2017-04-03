WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Bray Wyatt’s Gross Wrestlemania 33 Ring Projection Quickly Went From Psychological Terror To Joke

#Wrestlemania #WWE
04.02.17 1 hour ago

Bray Wyatt tried his best to get into Randy Orton’s head by playing various disturbing images of maggots, flies, and worms on the ring at Wrestlemania, but the psychological torture (???) failed and Wyatt dropped the belt clean despite his efforts.

Who wouldn’t be horrified by this sight, rendering them unable to compete?

Apparently, Randy Orton, who was the target of the disturbing images but pretty much no-sold them. As a result, most fans didn’t like it. Especially since it didn’t pay off for the former champ:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wrestlemania#WWE
TAGSBRAY WYATTRANDY ORTONWrestlemaniaWRESTLEMANIA 33WWE
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 3 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP