Bray Wyatt tried his best to get into Randy Orton’s head by playing various disturbing images of maggots, flies, and worms on the ring at Wrestlemania, but the psychological torture (???) failed and Wyatt dropped the belt clean despite his efforts.
Who wouldn’t be horrified by this sight, rendering them unable to compete?
Apparently, Randy Orton, who was the target of the disturbing images but pretty much no-sold them. As a result, most fans didn’t like it. Especially since it didn’t pay off for the former champ:
Sadly, reducing that sentence down to “Bray Wyatt (…) Quickly Went (…) to Joke” is still accurate.