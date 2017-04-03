Bray Wyatt tried his best to get into Randy Orton’s head by playing various disturbing images of maggots, flies, and worms on the ring at Wrestlemania, but the psychological torture (???) failed and Wyatt dropped the belt clean despite his efforts.

Who wouldn’t be horrified by this sight, rendering them unable to compete?

Apparently, Randy Orton, who was the target of the disturbing images but pretty much no-sold them. As a result, most fans didn’t like it. Especially since it didn’t pay off for the former champ:

Okay now this Bray Wyatt ring worm thing is a horrible, gross and useless concept.#WrestleMania #wyattvsorton — Moonis (@Moeen_MUFC) April 3, 2017

Oh man, Bray Wyatt get's a projection of bugs on the ring. "So Creepy". Boogie man literally eats worms, "Oh it's stupid comedy stuff". — THE MANIACAL JC (@MRJCISREAL) April 3, 2017

Bray Wyatt can summon 70s science teacher projector films in the ring #Wrestlemania — Lousy Weather Media (@LWMPodcast) April 3, 2017