Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Randy Orton Is A D-Bag In ‘That’s What I Am’

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: We were promised CM Punk and the Miz but instead got mild racism and animal cruelty in Queens Of The Ring.

This Week: That’s What I Am (2011)

Tagline: “I’m A Teacher. I’m A Singer. I’m A Writer.”

WWE Superstar: Randy Orton

Also Starring: Ed Harris, Molly Parker, Amy Madigan

Synopsis: A coming-of-age story set in 1965 that follows 12-year-old Andy Nichol (Chase Ellison), a bright student who, like most kids his age, will do anything to avoid conflict for fear of suffering overwhelming ridicule and punishment from his junior high school peers. Everyone’s favorite teacher, Mr. Simon (Ed Harris), pairs Andy with the school’s biggest outcast and social pariah, Stanley, aka “Big G” (Alexander Walters), on a critical term project. Before long, Andy will learn that there was truly a method behind Mr. Simon’s madness as to why he teamed these two up. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube