Check Out The First Gameplay Trailer For ‘WWE 2K18’

Youtube

The next WWE video game is almost here with WWE 2K18 set to be released on October 17. Over the past couple of months, the list of names have been released for the largest roster of talent in WWE video game history. It started with with the first 47 names, then there were 37 more names, that was followed by 41 more names and finally there there another 47 names released. Also, remember to pre-order so you can use Kurt Angle in the game as well.

As you might expect from a WWE game, the list of talent ranges from WWE Hall of Famers like Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair to future Hall of Famers like The Undertaker and The Rock. There are also all of the current superstars such as Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair and also the biggest names from NXT as well.

Now that we know who is in the game, the next question is how’s it all going to look? Thankfully we have that answer for you because the good folks at IGN released a Gameplay Trailer that shows over two minutes of what’s in store for anybody that gets WWE 2K18. Let’s have a look.