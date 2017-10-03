Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For a yearly release, it’s impressive to see what Yukes and Visual Concepts is cooking up for WWE 2K18. It seems like they’re pulling out all the stops to ensure that every fan of every game mode is left satisfied when 2K18 launches on October 17th. The latest details on the game came in the form of a blog from the developers outlining what we can expect from the new, online Road to Glory mode.

In summary, it looks like they’re going to create an online ecosystem of MyPlayers (created wrestlers) that will go on to create their own events. It’s pretty damn novel for a fighting game at heart, and adds some stakes to the online play. In the online Road to Glory, the higher you rank, the better placement you’ll have on the card, and the bigger your name will be under the WWE banner.

ROAD TO GLORY is a completely new online experience where MyPLAYERS from all over the world battle against each other. Players can compete daily in a variety of match types to gain stars, boosts, Superstar parts and VC. In addition, by increasing their levels, they can further customize their MyPLAYERs to gain the advantage over others. Overall, players are encouraged to see if they have what it takes to secure entry into pay-per-view events and defeat their favorite WWE Superstars to earn special rewards.

As you earn XP by battling your foes, you’ll earn XP and even be able to prestige like so many online shooters after gaining the following ranks:

Prospect

Rookie

Superstar

Main Eventer

Living Legend

Hall of Famer

The only bummer so far comes in the form of Boosts, which, like mods in Forza and plenty of other titles, will be unlocked through loot crates. Are these going to cost real cash? Will it be pay to win?