Sunday’s Roadblock: End Of The Line pay-per-view featured the third straight pay-per-view where Sasha Banks lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in her first title defense. Now she’s working an injury angle and, if Monday’s episode of Raw is to be believed, she’ll be moving on to a storyline with Nia Jax, while Bayley will be the next challenger for the title.
On Monday night’s post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer elaborated on why the focus will move away from Sasha, and why the hot-potato “history-making” championship swaps took place over the past couple of months. Surprise! It’s because they were a holding pattern for the real feud Vince McMahon wants to do: Charlotte vs. Bayley.
“They were going to do Charlotte [vs.] Bayley before, and they decided to postpone it, because they want the angle to climax at WrestleMania. It’s kind of like, why start the angle before January? [The feeling is to not] start the angle at the weak pay-per-views, get it on the big ones. However it’s laid out, that’s the deal.
“The feeling is that Bayley was more over than Sasha Banks as a babyface, and Vince, as we’ve mentioned before, was not high on Sasha Banks in some ways, so [there were no plans for] long-term championship things [for Sasha]. So the idea was that Charlotte’s the better heel, and the one that’s really built the division — and really, she has. When it comes to that, the money program is between Charlotte and Bayley.”
And in case you were thinking that sounded just a little bit too reasonable, Meltzer also said it was Vince who laid out that really ill-advised Sasha tapout at Roadblock that sent the Iron Man Match against Charlotte into overtime … despite objections from pretty much everyone else in the room.
Vince deliberately wanted to kill the crowd right before the Universal title main event with Reigns as face? My head hurts, and that’s before we’ve got onto throwing away the actually over person who’s been demonstrated as Charlotte’s equal to instead push someone currently much less over with Raw crowds who somehow is the underdog despite beating Charlotte numerous times.
Bayley is over though, I’d argue on the same level as Sasha.
No she isn’t. Not on her current reactions, not on how she’s currently being used, not on how she was getting “we want Sasha” chants at Tribute To The Troops.
Only Vince can watch Sasha/Bayley at Takeover and then decide that Charlotte/Bayley is the way to go for Mania. I cancelled my sub last month, couldnt be happier.
… just gotta keep holding on, sooner or later they’ll accidentally gift us programs mixing up Sasha, Asuka, Emma, Ember, maybe even Io and Kairi too (along with all the NXT grads, including Paige and Summer). The women will succeed in spite of Vince.
Paige is never coming back, Summer last had an in-ring feud two and a half years ago, the Emmalina trails have lasted longer than her last main roster run, and there’s some doubt whether Io and Kairi are coming at all now.
This would be all fine and dandy if we all did not have the suspicion that they are just going to blunder their way through Charlotte and Bayley.
Bayley being 3-0 over Charlotte is already flying in the face of the story that would make most sense to tell
It worked in NXT but there is a 0% chance they don’t f*** it up with the writers & Vince on the main roster. And by “it” I mean Bayley
I mean, Bayley is exactly the same as she was in NXT. Don’t see how they’re fucking it up.
@Nak4Life Yeah, I remember all those times before Brooklyn when Bayley beat Sasha clean after feuding with Emma over a man.
Jesus. She didn’t “Feud with Alicia over a man.” Bayley had no eyes on Cedric whatsoever, she was just her usual naive self and Alicia was crazy, like always.
We are all in a holding pattern until Vince gives up day-to-day booking decisions.
In some crazy, senile, roundabout way, Vince probably takes Sasha’s gimmick as an affront
Vince👏Is👏Out👏Of👏Touch👏With👏The👏WWE👏Fans👏
Can Sasha just go to Smackdown now, please. I hate Raw.
Just gonna throw this out there: Sasha is overrated. Very good wrestler but kiiinda botch-prone. Weak mic skills. Not as talented as Charlotte or Bayley IMO. Just sayin.
Eh, Charlotte is no better on thr mic. She talks like she went deaf and can’t hear herself.
As for Sasha, and killing herself looks cool, and is her problem. Plus her gimmick is dope.
Anyway, Becky > all 3
Vince didn’t see why Stone Cold was popular, didn’t see why Daniel Bryan was over, or anything in CM Punk. Or ECIII. Why does this surprise anyone, he has an eye for talent, but not ALL talent. Vince doesn’t get IT.
I kinda get it. Superbabyface Bailey vs best heel in the company Charlotte does seem like THE mania match. Even if I like Sasha better than both of them.
:sighs: Vince is going to find a way to make me hate Bayley, isn’t he?
I want so hard to be excited for Bayley/Charlotte, but like many have said before me on this post, I fear Vince will find a way to screw this up. Bayley deserves to shine bright but with Vince and Dunn there, man…I don’t know. I just don’t know. I want to hope for the best, but that’s a silly thing to do more often than not. Here’s hoping they pull magic out of their asses and make Bayley/Charlotte a huge god damn deal heading into Mania.
Also Bayley is not over in WWE like she was in nxt. WWE fans don’t care. They wanted Sasha.
I think Sasha’s problem is she’s not white enough for Vince.
Meltzer also said on Twitter that Sasha is booked for a “big match” at Mania… which leaves me wondering just what that means? Is Sasha/ Nia going to last that long, and do they have that kind of faith in Nia? I wouldn’t have expected that. Could there be a crossover fight between the two shows? It’s hard to see Vince putting 3 Women’s matches on the Regular Mania card, and I’d hope they wouldn’t push Smackdown’s women to the pre-show considering how well that division is operating.
Also, count me in with the group that’s deeply skeptical they’re going to pull off the Bayley as the lovable underdog triumphing in the end storyline even 10% as well as NXT. Aside from that sorta-debut tagging with Sasha, they have not done a good enough job booking Bayley.
Vince is a asshole why play with the women’s division like that.it’s was stupid to have tap with 2 seconds left.then have her tap again what a slap in face to Sasha.
This might seem egotistical, but I’m going to break this up into a few parts, so bare with me…
1) Whether Vince thought Sasha’s last second tap-out, or trading pinfalls in the last stretch, was the exciting route to go, it’s the fact that Sasha, as a character, couldn’t hold out TWO MORE SECONDS. I mean, Charlotte held the hold on for the remainder of the two seconds anyway, so what’s the difference? If it was a normal match, then sure, Sasha had no choice but to tapout, but the big giant clock literally told her she only had to ride it out for two more seconds?! It made Sasha look like a total moron, and as weak of a character as Vince/Dunn apparently view her (which might have been the reason for all we know). Then she gets put in the hold in extra time and is in it for at least 60 seconds before tapping out? By the last falls logic, shouldn’t she have tapped out immediately once the figure 8 was applied? A good women’s match, once again, let down by an idiotic finish.
2) Looking to Bayley vs. Charlotte @ Mania, I can definitely get behind it. It goes back to the days of “the biggest face vs. the biggest heel” for the title, so in that regard, I don’t mind it one bit. What I do mind is that they have essentially lost all the steam for the match before the we even get the ball rolling. I know this might seem a tad too far, but WWE should be treating this like Austin vs. Rock. Charlotte and Bayley are going to be two of the biggest, if not the biggest, stars in the division for many years to come. Imagine if WWE had Austin beat The Rock three times, on RAW no less, in the build up to their Mania match? Bayley and Charlotte should have barely any interaction between now and Mania. This is where Charlotte having her own “Horseman”, would come in handy. You got Dana ready to go. Give her Nia (which should have already happened) and hell, call up Tessa Blanchard, to give the group the throwback feel. Have Bayley have to go through them first. Have Charlotte screw her in the women’s Royal Rumble match, and then have Bayley win the first ever women’s Elimination Chamber match. Charlotte should be dodging Bayley at every turn, not happily accepting random Raw matches and then LOSING. We might as well turn this into a best of 7 series at this stage. Pacing is what will make this feud memorable, not how many times Bayley has “Charlotte’s number”.
3) If and when Bayley does beat Charlotte at Mania, and ends the PPV streak, can we PLEASE stop with the hot shotting of the women’s title. If they want Bayley to be as big as she can be, you let her hold that title for a SOLID year. You push Sasha and Bayley’s friendship throughout the year. Have them team together to go against Charlotte’s stable. Maybe with all the new women’s tournament, they would have enough talent to create those women tag titles. Hold a tournament on RAW and let The Boss and Hug Connection take them? Let them be the nerds that they truly are around each on screen. Sasha doesn’t have to the “The Boss” around Bayley, because Bayley know’s the REAL Sasha. All of this is perfect foil when Sasha does do the hard turn. Sasha wins next year’s RR and then BOOM, you’re off to the big main event for WM 34. Sure, it’s predictable, but who cares? It’s the match that makes sense. Tell me, that with a YEAR LONG build, Bayley’s year long title run, the heel turn that would make all little girls (and some men) cry all over the world, that THAT match couldn’t main event Wrestlemania?
Apologies for the long comment, and I’m sure most won’t even read it, but this all just seems to easy for WWE to screw up, yet they are doing a nice job of it right now…
