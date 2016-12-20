Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Using Charlotte Flair Vs. Sasha Banks As A Holding Pattern To Get To Bayley

12.20.16

Sunday’s Roadblock: End Of The Line pay-per-view featured the third straight pay-per-view where Sasha Banks lost the Raw Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair in her first title defense. Now she’s working an injury angle and, if Monday’s episode of Raw is to be believed, she’ll be moving on to a storyline with Nia Jax, while Bayley will be the next challenger for the title.

On Monday night’s post-Raw edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer elaborated on why the focus will move away from Sasha, and why the hot-potato “history-making” championship swaps took place over the past couple of months. Surprise! It’s because they were a holding pattern for the real feud Vince McMahon wants to do: Charlotte vs. Bayley.

“They were going to do Charlotte [vs.] Bayley before, and they decided to postpone it, because they want the angle to climax at WrestleMania. It’s kind of like, why start the angle before January? [The feeling is to not] start the angle at the weak pay-per-views, get it on the big ones. However it’s laid out, that’s the deal.

“The feeling is that Bayley was more over than Sasha Banks as a babyface, and Vince, as we’ve mentioned before, was not high on Sasha Banks in some ways, so [there were no plans for] long-term championship things [for Sasha]. So the idea was that Charlotte’s the better heel, and the one that’s really built the division — and really, she has. When it comes to that, the money program is between Charlotte and Bayley.”

And in case you were thinking that sounded just a little bit too reasonable, Meltzer also said it was Vince who laid out that really ill-advised Sasha tapout at Roadblock that sent the Iron Man Match against Charlotte into overtime … despite objections from pretty much everyone else in the room.

