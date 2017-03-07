Shaq vs. Big Show at WrestleMania 33 has been off again and on again for the past couple weeks, but it’s clear Big Show still wants this thing to go down. He’s in the best shape of his life (probably) and he’s dying for a marquee matchup at what might very well end up being his last WrestleMania.

Complex called up The Big Show to talk to him about his new starring role in a Jetsons movie, but also to ask about what the hell is going on with the Shaq match.

You’ve mentioned that you’re at the end of your career, but there’s been this hype, especially around the past year with this match with you and Shaq that’s supposed to be going on during Wrestlemania. What’s the situation?

For me, on my end, I’m open and I’m ready for Wrestlemania, I’m ready to go. I think this is a situation where Shaq has to figure [things] out. I don’t know if he’s got business commitments, I don’t know what’s going on with him personally, I really don’t know. That’s his business and it’s above my paygrade.

I think, personally, he saw my six-pack and realized that he’s Fat Shaq, he’s actually become a barn. He used to be “Shaq” but now he’s become a barn because he got so fat. Maybe he doesn’t want to get out there in Wrestlemania because he realized that after he left being the most dominant basketball player in NBA history and got fat sitting behind a desk and he doesn’t want anyone else to see that (laughs). I don’t know. I may be talking some trash, just a little bit, but I’ve wasted a lot of time and effort for a dude to back out a month out; whatever his excuse is, just knuckle up. It’s not like it’s a far drive; you live in Orlando. Just drive over; I’ll smack you around and you can drive home! It’s real simple, I’ll just take 15 minutes out of your day and that’s it.

If it’s a situation where the match ends up not happening, would you be willing to drive over to his house and try to figure out what’s happening Wrestlemania night or do you have any other plans?

If Shaq doesn’t come to Wrestlemania, the last thing that I’m going to do is chase Shaq down. I know that Battle Royale is still going to go down and I’ve been around long enough where I can stir up enough trouble the day of to get involved in something. I’m not going to waste my 2017 Wrestlemania.

I have all the confidence in the world that from now to Wrestlemania, Shaq is a very honorable dude and that the WWE wants to work with him, I’m sure that they will come to an agreement and give our fans a unique spectacle! I’ve said this before: The battle between Shaq and I is not going to be a grappling, technical extravaganza, but it’s going to be a spectacle. There are a few matches on there that’s going to determine the course of WWE history in the next year and there are matches that are on there just for entertainment purposes, and the battle between Shaq and I are a spectacle. All he has to do is show up and I’ll take care of the rest.