As long as Kevin Owens has been in WWE, he’s made it a point to let people know that his dream opponent is Brock Lesnar. For at least the last two years, he has openly campaigned for a WrestleMania match against The Beast Incarnate. The good news: at long last, that match will finally happen. The bad news: Unless you live in New York City and have tickets, you may not ever get to see it.

As of Wednesday, WWE has announced a handful of matches for their return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12. Keep in mind that this is the week after Raw’s Fastlane pay-per-view, so this assumes Owens makes it through Fastlane with the Universal Championship, but as of right now, a “special attraction match” between Lesnar and Owens for the Universal Championship is being advertised.

Just how special of an attraction is it? Well, this is a Smackdown Live Event, and those two Raw stars will be headlining it. Pretty special!

The advertised matches for that show, as of right now:

Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

Smackdown Championship Match: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos

Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella (with James Ellsworth)

Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

One million “card subject to change” caveats apply, of course, as this is a month and a half away and as I said, we still have Fastlane to get through. There’s an extremely good chance that Lesnar vs. Owens will not be for a title at all. There’s also an extremely good chance that most fans will never get to see this match. If this is just a test to see how an Owens vs. Lesnar feud would go further down the line, I’m all for it. If it ends up being a one-time-only affair, well then I guess we’ll just wait for some sort of “from the vault” Blu-Ray in 10 years or so.