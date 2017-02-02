As long as Kevin Owens has been in WWE, he’s made it a point to let people know that his dream opponent is Brock Lesnar. For at least the last two years, he has openly campaigned for a WrestleMania match against The Beast Incarnate. The good news: at long last, that match will finally happen. The bad news: Unless you live in New York City and have tickets, you may not ever get to see it.
As of Wednesday, WWE has announced a handful of matches for their return to Madison Square Garden on Sunday, March 12. Keep in mind that this is the week after Raw’s Fastlane pay-per-view, so this assumes Owens makes it through Fastlane with the Universal Championship, but as of right now, a “special attraction match” between Lesnar and Owens for the Universal Championship is being advertised.
Just how special of an attraction is it? Well, this is a Smackdown Live Event, and those two Raw stars will be headlining it. Pretty special!
The advertised matches for that show, as of right now:
- Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
- WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. Bray Wyatt
- Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
- Smackdown Championship Match: American Alpha (c) vs. The Usos
- Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch, Naomi and Tamina vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella (with James Ellsworth)
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews
One million “card subject to change” caveats apply, of course, as this is a month and a half away and as I said, we still have Fastlane to get through. There’s an extremely good chance that Lesnar vs. Owens will not be for a title at all. There’s also an extremely good chance that most fans will never get to see this match. If this is just a test to see how an Owens vs. Lesnar feud would go further down the line, I’m all for it. If it ends up being a one-time-only affair, well then I guess we’ll just wait for some sort of “from the vault” Blu-Ray in 10 years or so.
I’m into James Ellsworth as Carmella’s valet. I dig it. Ellsworth is the Certified E and a bona fide stud!
Going to be so annoyed if Owens loses his title off-tv and Brock v. Berg is for the Universal Championship. I don’t know how to type out that big of a groan without changing the font size.
I get where you’re coming from, but part of me kinda misses the occasional randomness of tuning in and finding out there’s a new champion (like Bret winning the title from Flair, or Diesel beating Backlund in 8 seconds right after winning it from Bret at Survivor Series). It made it feel more real.
That being said, I’m an Owens mark too and have no interest in seeing Brock v. Berg for the Championship at Wrestlemania so that would be annoying.
Tamina is a face now?
For a house show, this card is pretty awesome. Plus it’s on a Sunday so I imagine they’ll turn it into a Roadblock or something and say you can only see it on the Network for $9.99!
And for those of us who have purchased tickets to the Raw live event that day…well f*** you!
I actually wouldnt mind if this was the entire smackdown card lineup for WM, minus the women’s match.
As if NOBODY is going to have a cellphone n posting it on internet.
Careful what you wish for, Kev. You might find that your dream opponent is a lazy fucking turd.