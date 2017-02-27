Enjoy This Video Of Every Time Chris Jericho Returned To WWE

It might be hard to keep in mind right now, because everything has been so tragic for him lately, but Chris Jericho has been having one of the very best years of his entire, lengthy career as a pro wrestler. The future sure-thing Hall of Famer has reinvented himself and seen a major resurgence since adopting his new heel persona, and it’s been wonderful to watch.

And Chris Jericho is anything but a stranger to reinventing himself. He’s understood perhaps more than any other pro wrestler the power of absence allowing the heart to grow fonder, as he has taken a number of extended breaks from WWE over the past dozen years or so. Now, wonderfully, a member of r/SquaredCircle has given us this supercut of every time he’s returned from a hiatus.

In case you need a refresher, these are the returns in question: