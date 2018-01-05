Facebook / WWE Mixed Match Challenge

It’s been a while since WWE tried something truly outside of their comfort zone, but that’s exactly what they’re doing with the recently-announced Mixed Match Challenge.

For those unfamiliar, the Mixed Match Challenge is a new WWE program that will air exclusively on Facebook, and will feature a single-elimination mixed tag tournament. Six teams from Raw will face six teams from Smackdown, before ultimately crowning a winner. Regardless of how you think that sounds, it’s certainly different.

The matches will air live on Facebook Watch at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, with the first episode coming on January 16. WWE’s has been slowly announcing the Mixed Match Challenge teams over the last couple of weeks, and we have the full participant list, but one WWE Superstar has already been pulled from the show.

Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore missed Raw on Monday due to some sort of unspecified illness. He spent 10 hours in a Miami emergency room before escaping so he could defend his title against Cedric Alexander on Raw, but when he showed up to the arena, WWE officials told him he wouldn’t be allowed to perform in that condition. And now, it appears as though Raw wasn’t the only event Amore is going to miss.