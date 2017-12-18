Getty Image

Ever since WWE announced a new tournament exclusively for Facebook Watch, wrestling fans have been speculating about what else could come from this partnership. Since we recentlydelivered some humble suggestions for new WWE Studios content, we’re back with some ideas for the future tag team champs, WWE and Facebook.

We already know about the Mixed Match Challenge, a 12 episode series featuring mixed gender tag teams from both Raw and Smackdown brands competing in a tournament, with the winners netting $100,000 for the charity of their choice. But what else could we see on Facebook Watch?

Here are some suggestions!

Friend Request

Wrestling fans are accustomed to backstage segments used to establish, heighten, or end feuds. How about a show that takes place exclusively backstage and was just wrestlers attempting to increase their circle of friends? It would be like a singles mixer, or the first day of school. Think Talking Smack, but without the desk … and much, much worse.