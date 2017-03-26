A WWE Fan Died In The Stands During A Live Event

Wikimedia Commons

Some tragic news to report, as on Saturday night, during a WWE Live Event for the Raw brand at the Cross Insurance Arena (formerly known as Cumberland County Civic Center) in Portland, Maine, a fan passed away in the stands.

First reported by an attendee on Twitter, TMZ later confirmed that a fan suffered a heart attack while in his seat in the corner stands of the arena. He collapsed from his seat during the second match on the card and was attended to by EMTs for about 20 minutes before placing him on a stretcher and taking him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The first-hand account from the initial fan who witnessed this, taken from his Twitter feed [sic]: