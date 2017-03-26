A WWE Fan Died In The Stands During A Live Event

Some tragic news to report, as on Saturday night, during a WWE Live Event for the Raw brand at the Cross Insurance Arena (formerly known as Cumberland County Civic Center) in Portland, Maine, a fan passed away in the stands.
First reported by an attendee on Twitter, TMZ later confirmed that a fan suffered a heart attack while in his seat in the corner stands of the arena. He collapsed from his seat during the second match on the card and was attended to by EMTs for about 20 minutes before placing him on a stretcher and taking him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The first-hand account from the initial fan who witnessed this, taken from his Twitter feed [sic]:
“So … ever have one of those nights where someone in the stands dies right next to you at a #wwe #wweportland event? I just did … right next to me. Section H row 16 seat 14 was him … God rest his soul. Whoever he was. The fan who passed away was an elderly gentlemen who was there carding for a man with down syndrome. I just couldn’t believe it. The police who were searching after the fan passed, were looking for the disabled man to make sure he was safe.
“I wish the best for his family and the gentleman he was caring for as well. I can’t believe this is real.”
Damn, it’s been a weird week.