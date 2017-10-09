The Best And Worst Of WWE Hell In A Cell 2017

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell: Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks made history by main-eventing a pay-per-view inside Hell in a Cell, The Brian Kendrick became Cruiserweight Champion, and Kevin Owens won a Hell in a Cell match via interference from his best friend. Guess which of those three things happens again THIS year!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell for October 8, 2017.
So all that Jinder racist shit was just racist shit. Yikes
No, in WWE lore it just didn’t exist.
See Booker T vs HHH 2003, and in the WWE the racist always wins and the babyface just goes out like a wet fart.
Which is worse when WWE find an underdog face isn’t being cheered for whatever reason – going to extremes (Roman with Rock, Jordan-Angle) or suddenly turning them heel and hoping that works?
The one thing I realized last night is that I really don’t want to see guys on the top of the cage (or the top of Hell in a Cell according to commentary). It just made me nervous and I would rather see a well thought out story than worry about someone making a mistake and something going horribly wrong
I agree, mankind/taker was bonkers and amazing because it wasn’t scripted. No reason to try and script it with every HITC match now looks fake and the chances of them getting hurt is high.
I was with you until you said Stephanie/Daniel. No. FUCK NO. FUCK FUCK NO. There’s no world in which I want to see Stephanie degrade Daniel further for being a “B+ player” and “not man enough, like my husband Triple H, whose dick is SO big”, while we drudge through more Authority bullshit.
Shane can have a dozen more matches and it’d be preferable to re-living Authority 2014, or Stephanie/Foley 2016. Maybe the next one will be Shane/AJ-level again, which wasn’t bad.
Besides that, solid write-up as always and I mostly agree with you.
wwe has no clue what to do with its Heavy Weight title (otherwise known as the universal champion and wwe champion) It’s like the WWE is becoming boxing.
I fell asleep after Charlotte/Natalya. Good to know I spent that time wisely.
Question. Does anyone have an idea if the jinder thing is actually working? Like did it boost sales in India or something cause all I know is on our side of things it’s basically ruined SD
Also for the entire main event I was eagerly waiting for someone to fall off the cell then when Shane jumped off and folded in half I didn’t enjoy it so much and ended up being pretty worried maybe should leave the spots to the legit wrestlers