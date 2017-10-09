The Best And Worst Of WWE Hell In A Cell 2017

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell: Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks made history by main-eventing a pay-per-view inside Hell in a Cell, The Brian Kendrick became Cruiserweight Champion, and Kevin Owens won a Hell in a Cell match via interference from his best friend. Guess which of those three things happens again THIS year!

Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Hell in a Cell for October 8, 2017.