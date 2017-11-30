WWE’s Kane Has Sources Telling Him Les Miles Wants The Tennessee Job

Getty Image

The Tennessee coaching search has been a disaster so far, starting with the Greg Schiano fiasco that had fans protesting in Knoxville and state politicians speaking out against the hire. Eventually the Vols backtracked and walked away from Schiano despite having a signed agreement in place.

Since then, it’s been a parade of reports and failed efforts to save face and land a quality candidate. They were close on Mike Gundy, who ultimately said no (for the second time) to a reported 6-year, $42 million deal to stay at Oklahoma State. They were close on Jeff Brohm, who said no to stay at Purdue.

Now, they’re allegedly kicking the tires on NC State coach Dave Doeren, who is mulling over the Vols’ offer and an extension from the Wolfpack. If history tells us anything, he’ll probably go with the latter. So, if Doeren says no, where does Tennessee turn? There’s only one man who has his finger on the pulse of Vol nation and what the people want: WWE’s Kane.