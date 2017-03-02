As we head into Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, Universal Champion Kevin Owens is in the catbird seat and riding a spectacular wave of momentum. That momentum is going to run headlong into Bill Goldberg, but still: momentum! He’s coming off one of the hottest segments in recent memory, and stole the show two weeks ago with a spectacular spotlight promo to open Raw. Heck, he’s even got a DVD set coming out!
But although Owens is, by now, a master at getting WWE crowds to boo him (provided they’re not in Green Bay, I guess), what hereally wants to do is reach a point one day where he really gets the audience divided. In his estimation, that’s where the biggest and most passionate — and most authentic — reactions come in.
During a recent appearance on Steve Austin’s podcast, Owens talked about how he looks at the crowd reactions that John Cena and Roman Reigns elicit, and he says that’s where he wants to be one day. (Transcript via Cageside Seats.)
“I’ve always said this… you know, you gotta get heat, you gotta get, you know … You gotta be a heel, you gotta be this, you gotta be that. But to me the optimum reaction is when you get a lot of people that like you, a lot of people that hate you, and then they meet in the middle. Like John [Cena] or Roman [Reigns] has these days, that’s the reaction I aspire to get one day because I find that clash is so interesting.
” … [The fans are] competing with each other. They’re engaged. Also because I feel, like I said, they’re competing with the other people. They see this guy saying ‘let’s go Cena’ … ‘Hell no, Cena sucks,’ you know what I mean? They create a competition within themselves and it makes for a very interesting time. Everybody is always engaged.”
Man, it’s almost like Kevin Owens has this whole wrestling thing figured out. Keep your eye on this kid. He might make something of himself one day. (That’s sarcasm!)
Sorry Kevin, I guess you’re just gonna have to settle for being one of the few Heels who can reliably get the whole crowd to hate you, and then when you go face being one of the few faces who can get everyone to love you.
Nevermind the fact that with Cena half the crowd is just being ironic when they boo him, and with Reigns they’re just being dickish, or honestly reacting to his degraded promo skills.
Kevin you get unanimous reactions because you’re actually that damn good at your job. Street cred aside.
Cena and Reigns get the reactions they get for 3 (general) reasons:
1) Adult male fans are “in on it,” and are aware that they’re not that good at certain parts of being a wrestler, but are taking the higher spots compared to other wrestlers who are deemed “better” than them
2) Women who come to wrestling shows may find them attractive and they cheer for them, not necessarily caring about whether or not they’re good at wrestling
3) Kids like superheroes, and they’re represented as such, whether accidentally or not, by how they’re booked
I am speaking in generalities, and obviously there are varying degrees of what I’m saying, but I don’t think Owens will ever get those kinds of reactions. Adult male fans love the guy because he’s great both in ring and on mic, he’s never going to be found generally attractive (sorry Kev), and I don’t see him ever being booked to “overcome the odds” like Cena and Reigns do.
Is this the upside down? Kevin Owens aspires to be like Roman Reigns?