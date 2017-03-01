Kurt Angle Might Be WWE Raw’s Next General Manager

WWE Network

We’re just over a month away from WrestleMania 33 weekend, where Kurt Angle will finally be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. At this point, it’s pretty much a given that Angle won’t be popping up in WWE at any point before then, but we’ve certainly speculated plenty on whether he’ll wrestle again. One thing we didn’t really think about was the possibility of being an important onscreen character from week to week without being an active wrestler.

Current Raw general manager Mick Foley has lost a lot of weight in recent months and isin need of hip surgery, but is waiting until he has some extended time off to get the procedure done. Foley himself has been outspoken about no general manager job lasting forever, and his continuing to butt heads with Stephanie McMahon (and Braun Strowman, and Kevin Owens, and so on) doesn’t bode well for him sticking around much past WrestleMania.

During an appearance on The Taz Show, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported a rumor (also appearing on PWInsider Elite) that Angle is set to debut on WWE television the day after WrestleMania 33, and the speculation is that he will in short order replace Foley as the new Raw GM. Angle was actually the Smackdown GM for a time in 2004, and served in a similar role at times during his decade in Impact Wrestling.

While this probably isn’t the main role anyone would have picked for Angle when his Hall of Fame announcement dropped, I think we can all agree that when it comes to Mick Foley as Raw GM, enough is enough, and it’s time for a change.