Kurt Angle Has Figured Out Why WWE Fans Hate Roman Reigns So Much

Roman Reigns, the guy with the biggest pecs, isn’t very well liked by a lot of adult wrestling fans. People inside the wrestling business have nothing but nice things to say about the guy, but the gorgeous, perfect prince with the impeccable pedigree still gets showered with thunderous boos everywhere he goes. Luckily, we have intelligent experts like Kurt Angle to tell us what exactly WWE has done wrong during the Roman Reigns Experiment.
During an appearance on The Statement Show (the show that now includes statements), Angle was asked for his opinions on Reigns. Because he has been around the business a long time and understands how wrestling works, Angle had nothing but praise for Reigns and thinks the fans will come around on him eventually, but he believes he’s cracked the code on why everyone hates him SO passionately.
“Roman Reigns is talented. I don’t care what anyone says. You can’t deny that the kid knows how to work. I believe what happened to him was that they didn’t have him go through the ringer. They didn’t have him win the European title, or I should say, the Intercontinental title, U.S. title, King Of The Ring [tournament]. They just threw him up there right away and the fans don’t like that. They want you to earn your keep. If any wrestler has ever done that, I don’t know of one. It seemed like they were really trying to push Roman faster than he should have been pushed. I think he will earn the respect of fans, but it’s going to take a little bit more time.
“For Vince McMahon, it’s not a difficult choice. You keep Roman Reigns in the picture and you just continue to push him. And eventually, someday, it won’t be the half and half, 50 and 50 [where] 50 [percent of the crowd] like him and 50 don’t. Eventually, it’ll go up, 60, 70 percent.”
This is, of course, pretty in keeping with the main criticism you hear about Reigns: WWE “shoving him down fans’ throats,” and him getting constant title shots/reigns and main events without having “earned” them. Is it as simple as him not going through the cycle of becoming a secondary champion for a while first? Would we all love his guts if he’d feuded with King Barrett over the Intercontinental Championship for eight months before moving to the main event?
I guess we’ll never know. It would just be nice to fast-forward to a year from now (or whatever) when everyone has finally realized Roman is great, and treats him accordingly.
(h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription)
If they turned him heel, he’d be over as the biggest babyface in the company 6-to-12 months.
Fans don’t like him because A) he was anointed by the office over other guys they view as more deserving (the second half of that argument is bullshit, because Roman is talented and deserves it), and B) because he’s force fed into every opportunity, even when it doesn’t make sense storyline wise.
Turn the guy heel, have him be an arrogant asshole. Troll the fans with him and embrace it. Because as-is, I don’t think he’ll ever grow as a character unless they let him do something different.
“everyone has finally realized Roman is great, and treats him accordingly.”
But see, that simply isn’t true.. at least according to many fans that still have an issue with him. He has vastly improved in the ring and I now enjoy mpost of his matches, but the guy is simply a charisma vacuum with very limited mic skills. Aside from that, fans have just become condistioned to boo hoim after the whole winning the Rumble over Bryan fiasco, and WWE has done nothing to try to temper that aside from “let’s push him evern HARDER!”. If they had made Reigns a heel a while ago he’d prob be the company’s top bas guy by now, earning the right kind of heat from the crowd.
Yeah, but is the DCEU or MCU better?
If this were all true, wouldn’t Finn Balor have gotten at least a smattering of boos when he won the universal belt in his, what, 3rd match on the main roster?
I’d say Balor and KO get passes for what they accomplished in NXT – it seems the snarks (myself included) consider the NXT Championship more prestigious than any of the secondary WWF belts.
I think the problem here is that meteoric rises (pushes) rarely work for babyfaces; they’re better suited for heels. We can legit hate on a heel for getting the opportunities we feel they don’t deserve, whereas a babyface has to work for his shot, overcome the barriers thrown up by heels and/or the establishment. We root for the effort, for the effort makes the reward so much sweeter.
It’s because of his Cena-like superhero booking. Nobody wants to see 10 more years of a new Cena; a face to just can’t lost cleanly. You can’t really get behind a infallible face. It would lessen the impact maybe if we had a main event, full-time legit heel who can win against top faces without acting cowardly or needs help to win.
I still occasionally find myself rooting for Roman. He’s a better in-ring talent than Cena for sure.
Why does no one ever bring up the Punk interview? “Keep Roman strong” was the smoking gun, right?