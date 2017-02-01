YouTube

Mick Foley, WWE Hall of Famer, is, of course, best known for his reality show “Holy Foley!” He’s far less well-known for taking many insane bumps during his career, like off the top of a cage, through the top of a cage, and onto literally every sharp object they had in Japan. As a result of all this, he is in need of hip replacement surgery, but due to a health insurance snafu, he hasn’t been able to get the operation done yet.

Well, get ready to have a nice(r) day! In a Facebook post on Tuesday night, Foley announced that his health insurance issues have been resolved that that as soon as he has a break in his schedule, he would be getting the surgery done. He joked that being a general manager might open himself up to being out of a job sooner rather than later, so the hip surgery might not be that far away. In the short term, he’s honoring his scheduled personal appearances, at least up through the end of February.

HIP HIP HOORAY!

I am cleared for hip surgery! It took a couple months, but I was able to get my health insurance back, and I’ll be getting my right hip replaced whenever I have a break in my schedule. The bad news is that a hip replacement will not allow me to fly for about six weeks, due to potential blood clotting issues – which can be fatal. Really nothing to play around with. The good news is that the GM position doesn’t offer much in the way of long-term job security – so that break might present itself as a natural course of events. It turns out that dropping elbows off of ring aprons was not particularly good for my skeletal structure. While I defied the expectations of some wrestlers who predicted I would be in a wheelchair by the time I was 40, I certainly was having trouble getting around by the time I hit 50. While losing 100 pounds, and practicing DDP Yoga have been game-changers that have allowed me the opportunity to take on this job with all the travel it involves, I’m still having a difficult time getting around. I did not realize how noticeable my limping was until I watched these past Holy Foley episodes. You do remember what the Godfather told us about limping, right? It ain’t easy! Thank you for all your well-wishes. They are much appreciated. I have talked to several people who have had this operation, and they say it is like night and day. With one operation, long-term pain can give way to a much better quality of life. Hopefully that will be the case for me. I will be keeping all of my scheduled bookings, including my appearance FEBRUARY 17-19 at the #PENSACON in #PENSACOLA. Have a nice day!

Very happy to hear it, Mick. We hope the surgery won’t be delayed overly long and that everything goes swimmingly.