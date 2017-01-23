USA Network

I’d like to think that if the pro wrestling year in 2016 will be remembered for anything, it will be remembered as the renaissance of The Miz. The guy cut the best promo of the year — possibly of the last five years — and delivered the most consistently entertaining matches of anyone in the company not named “AJ Styles.” And of course, he also debuted the official Miz Participation Award, which he has bestowed upon pretty much everyone from Dean Ambrose on down to referees who are bad at fantasy football.

WWE has proven over the past decade that if there’s anything you see on TV that you want, they’ll find a way to sell it to you. From WORLD’S GREATEST DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS mugs to asshole-themed cereal that you can eat with your real human mouth, they’re like a real-life and way less aggressive version of “X Gon’ Give It To Ya.” So thanks to the WWE.com website, you can now have your very own Miz Participation Award. For free! Because you can download and print out as many as you want.

WWE.com

You can find the high-resolution PDF of the Participation Award right here, suitable for printing, framing, making your desktop background, or just handing out to your friends and family as a way of making them laugh, angering them, and/or filling them with shame and regret for having made an effort.