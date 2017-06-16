WWE Promotional Image

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 airs this Sunday, June 18, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive event is headlined by two Money in the Bank ladder matches, including the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match. Also, Jinder Mahal is the defending WWE Champion and Lana is challenging for the Women’s Championship, because we all live in crazy town.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton 2. Money in the Bank ladder match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 3. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Lana 4. Money in the Bank ladder match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Carmella 5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

As always — and “always” is a lot, recently — here’s our complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all five matches. Be sure to be here on Sunday for our open discussion thread, results from the event and any big breakout news.

Here’s what we think’s going down at Money in the Bank: