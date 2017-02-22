Naomi Had To Pitch Her ‘Feel The Glow’ Gimmick To WWE For Two Years

Total Divas cast member (most of the time, anyway) and WWE Superstar Naomi has had a hell of a couple of weeks. She captured her first championship at Elimination Chamber after being with the company since 2010, and then had to relinquish the title on Tuesday’s Smackdown due to a knee injury.
Naomi’s career really turned a corner after the WWE Draft, when she returned from an injury in August with a new EDM-inspired entrance and gimmick that revolved around the phrase “Feel the Glow.” But as she told Lilian Garcia on Making Their Way to the Ring, that new look was a very long time coming. It also has its roots in something other than dance club life.
“The inspiration comes from a movie from the 80s, called The Last Dragon. It’s about this martial artist who is on this journey to find the glow. It’s all about him really at the end of the day finding his confidence. He had it all along. He just had to look within himself.”
And when Lilian asked whether WWE was receptive to the idea right away, that’s when Naomi revealed that not only is the struggle real, it is lengthy.
“No. Absolutely not. Two years. It took me two years to get them to finally hear me out on this concept, this idea, and the entrance and everything.”
She also said she could “never get a straight answer” as to why she has twice been dropped from the cast of Total Divas. If you already thought Naomi had paid her dues, it turns out we really had no idea. Screw what John Cena said about those chants; she DOES deserve it.
HA! Heck as a Berry Gordy’s Last Dragon since I was a teenager, that was basically the first thing that popped in my head when she said, “Feel the Glow.” My first words to her after picking up that championship would’ve been “WHO’S DA MASTER!” to which the only appropriate response would’ve been, “I AM.”
Oh well Naomi. Knee injury, so what. “When you walk hold your head up high. For the Masters watching you from the sky.”
Sho’ Nuff
I don’t want hate on Naomi, but my biggest complaint about her has been how underdeveloped this recent gimmick seems. You’re telling me this idea has been floating around for 2 years and “cool entrance, likes neon” is as far as it went?
“The glow” is Malibu Naomi’s new hat. She’s still a hyper-energetic, hyper-athletic, hyper-positive sports entertainer who can’t string two moves together to save her life. But now she’s fluorescent!
Day glo, strobe lights, and a finisher that requires someone to run into your ass. Yeah I can see why they’d be in a hurry to push it.
She’s the last dragon left from NXT season 3. Even outlasted Matthews, Striker and Punk from the commentators booth
This gimmick is nothing like Bruce Leroy finding the Glo. But I’ll take anything to see Naomi jumping around in tights.