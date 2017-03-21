Puma And Foot Locker Will Release Limited Edition WWE-Branded Shoes

Foot Locker

On Tuesday, Foot Locker announced that a full line of WWE-branded Puma shoes and apparel will be released exclusively through their stores, just in time for WrestleMania 33. The line of shirts and white Puma Clydes features artwork celebrating pro wrestling legends Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Undertaker, Randy Savage, the Ultimate Warrior, and André the Giant.

The limited white versions of the shoes retail for $199 and will launch on April 1, the day before WrestleMania. The accompanying shirts retail for $44.99.

And for the hardcore sneakerheads, here’s the shot of the super-limited black Undertaker Pumas, which will come in a coffin case. These run $499 and are limited to just 23 pairs, so this picture is probably as close as you’ll ever get to them.