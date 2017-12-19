The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 12/18/17: Rumble Fish

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Braun and Kane threw a sit fit. Also, Cesaro and Roman Reigns had the best TV match not involving Braun Strowman of the year.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 18 featuring Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. It’s a really great interview that gets candid about body positivity and eating disorders, so if you’ve never listened to us before, start with this one. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, and that this part is copy and pasted in every week, but we appreciate it. We’re on the road to the road to WrestleMania!
Here’s the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for December 18, 2017.
Nothing is funnier to me than when the male refs need to break up a fight between two women and they try, in the midst of a choreographed brawl, to “pull the women apart” while making absolutely sure that their hands never come anywhere close to the women’s chests, asses, crotches or hips. And that their own crotches stay as far away from the women as possible.
Maybe get a female ref to ref the ladies’ matches on Raw and SD, guys.
“Finn Bálor, the Extraordinary Man with Nothing To Extra Ordinarily Do” makes me want an entire division just dedicated to wrestlers with strange nicknames. “Drew Gulak, The Whitest Bread with a Power Point on White Bread.” “Roman Reigns, the Big Dog who gets the Most Dogged (by the crowd, you see).”
You should have given Paige a Best for being the only woman to keep trying to tell the story after the Innovator of Women;s Wrestling arrived. She sold like she had been in a brawl, acted as if she thought she was going to get in trouble, didn’t just stad there and smile and nod while Steph listed her accomplishments.
+1 to Paige for being the only person trying to tell a story.
The McMahons co-opting the Yes chant is exactly what happens when a revolution/resistance starts to pop up. They take it over, make it feel like you’ve won, then seep their tentacles into it to the point where you don’t even realize, they’ve just taken that over too
Not to mention that Smackdown is currently built around two heels co-opting the Yes chant to embarrass a McMahon.
I’m sure the historic women’s Royal Rumble will be just as successful in showcasing the strength and ability of the women’s division as the Divas Revolution, the first women’s Hell In A Cell and the first women’s Money In The Bank were.
Roman Reigns is always going missing
I wouldn’t mention Finn and 205 live in the same sentence I did that on Reddit before and the community wanted to gank me lol.
I didn’t know that I wanted Elias to sing hardcore country but now it’s a must see.
I watched raw this morning and I’m not ruling out Stephanie entering the women’s rumble match and winning it just because she can and fans would hate it. Hell in all honesty the only women on the roster her size is nia lol Charlotte and Bayley are close but she towers the rest of the division and she’s a McMahon damn it!