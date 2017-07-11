The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/10/17: I’m Sorry, I Love You

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE BIG ASS EAT BALLS happened, and … well, nothing’s different. All the champions retained and Roman Reigns lost, but didn’t really lose at all.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 10, 2017.
Just a comment to say how much I enjoy and look forward to these write ups.
And “Pretty sure at some point Dean Ambrose wished on a Djinn to bind his fate to The Miz’s and we’re just sitting through the forever-binding.” I see your Witcher reference and am all the way here for it.
Stephanie is too obvious. I say it ends up being Dixie Carter for whatever stupid reason.
Gold Dust needs to fight Miz, the whole actor thing would be great. It would be like a Joan Crawford vs betty davis. at some point they’d have to team up to have a great championship run but to still hate eachother.
Hollywood Wars.
LIVE REPORT:
Main Event matches taped were Mickie James vs. Emma and TJP vs. Lince Dorado.
Cass was booed HARD and LOUD throughout his entire segment. I’m not sure how it sounded on TV, but the Houston crowd did not care for Cass last night.
Balor/Samson was really good. Crowd was into it.
I didn’t care about the Hardys 20 years ago and I certainly don’t care about them now. Pretty sure I was the only one cheering when The Revival showed up.
The Joe/Bork Laser/Roman segment was fantastic. Crowd loved every second of it.
A great part of being at the show live was not having to hear Booker T try to speak English. Houston loves him, of course.
I almost wish Roman had like waved in the background with his dumb smirk to totally kill that moment.
“WHY DID BAYLEY GET THE PINK
Uhhhh…because Alexa buried the shit out of her and we might need to get her out of that grave?
That, for starters.
Pin…ugh…
Well Sasha does love her.
I thought after the phone call it was Dixie, but Steph makes way too much sense now. Why the hell would he care about his job if he was sleeping with Dixie? Plus, there’s a good backstory of her being overly critical of Mick Foley for no reason, to get him to quit (or did she fire him, I honestly can’t remember?) so she could put in Angle.
Braun Strowman will absolutely interfere next week and make SS and 4-way
That could be an amazing 4-way.
I thought Cass’s promo was pretty damn good.
You know who wasn’t? Brock? Joe blew them both out of the water. Roman wasn’t really bad – he was just assigned a really weird role that involved a lot of standing around and watching two other guys maybe fight. (also, can Heyman stop with the weird Samoan shit? It doesn’t seem to be resonating with anybody and it just feels uncomfortable)
A weird thing about that segment is that while they haven’t fully turned Roman, that sure read like they making sure we understand Brock is a face.
YAY THE REVIVAL ARE BACK. It’s somebody on RAW that I’ll actually root for. BOO- the other person on RAW I can root for just got done with the fucking Hardyz and now sweet Dear Dash and Dawson have to be in matches where Cole tries to sell the glory of that stupid fucking bucklesmash spot. I’m just not sure how a guy saying words funny makes up for garbage matches.
Putting Dixie in that Angle video is NBA twitter levels of petty and I love it. The actual Angle angle- you’re just left hoping it’s nothing horrible. I’m terrified remembering his and Stephanie’s previous stuff. This isn’t them having an affair- right? Please don’t let it be that.
If the Seth/Dean stuff is a prelude to turning Dean heel- my goodness he needs it so bad. Super worried it’s not though. (although if it’s setting up some tag stuff with Axel and Bo get some shine- that’s cool).
That “I dealt with the problem you couldn’t deal with, and you’re never around to [deal with]” about Braun to Angle and Lesnar respectively was brilliant, and if we could get more Reigns in that vein he could be salvaged. Normally the guy in the title hunt only needs the title as motivation, but Reigns needs some character work to bring his game up. Roman Reigns problem solver would be very clear. But I’ve always thought he should be a straight up mercenary like Joe is, hell it’s what the Shield were and he kept all the regalia in the divorce. You’d think he inherited the business. If the Shield split the business then their areas of expertise are Rollins, “In business for myself only” Ambrose, “Dirty Deeds Done Cheap”, and Reigns, “Impossible tasks made Possible”.
I love that gravity was mentioned in the same breath as Tozawa’s legit Meteor attack the Senton Bomb. I need a Miz Goldust feud with Hollywood and the IC championship on the line.
Samoa Joe deserves a raise.
I love watching Sasha merc Alexa.
Now if you’ll excuse me…I’ll Fade away and Classify myself…as Obsolete.