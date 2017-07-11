The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/10/17: I’m Sorry, I Love You

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: WWE BIG ASS EAT BALLS happened, and … well, nothing’s different. All the champions retained and Roman Reigns lost, but didn’t really lose at all.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Also, be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below. Raw’s on the road to Jeremy Piven’s favorite pay-per-view, SummerFest, so there should be a lot to talk about.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 10, 2017.