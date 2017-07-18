The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/17/17: American Dad

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Everything you saw this week, plus Goldust, minus an illegitimate child angle.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Also, be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below. Raw’s on the road to SummerSlam, so there should be a lot to talk about.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 17, 2017. Dad.