The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/17/17: American Dad

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Everything you saw this week, plus Goldust, minus an illegitimate child angle.
Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 17, 2017.
I think that if we’re looking across the fed as a whole, Neville is still Vegeta, though Reigns would make a pretty good Goku seeing as how broken he is. And though Goku is known for his niceness, he can be a bit smug in a battle. Traditionally I’ve thought of Lesnar as Brolly, but Braun also fits the mold. As far as ego though, Lesnar is like Golden Freeza. I’d also think of Joe as Piccolo, just a fair universe version where Piccolo stays as strong as the Saiyans. Maybe Lesnar is actually Buu, with Paul Heyman as a more respectful Babidi.
So Roman is Goku, Joe is Vegeta (since Neville’s in another dimension), Lesnar is Buu, and Braun is Brolly.
As for the rest of the show, after a night’s sleep to think about it…the long lost son angle is garbage. A full let down. Though I hope that Gable and Jordan each retain their theme music and then get to reunite at some point in the future. Gable did speak for us all. Worse, I still don’t care about anything about it. It’s a full meh. We didn’t need this Maury Povich ass shit Vince. Even worse, you know they’re gonna start calling JJ a second generation wrestler now.
I didn’t like Titus fucking with Akira’s honor, but I did like the character work in the segment afterwards with Titus being logical and compassionate, and Tozawa going the full samurai saying, “I don’t quit, the fuck is wrong with you?” He needs to tell Titus to watch Gracie vs Kimura.
I’m getting hyped for The Revival to Break the Hardyz. Fingers crossed. But the Top Guys…I’m loving it, I hope this is the start of a good push they need more tv time. Revival vs the Bar…yes.
Wow all of those top 10 comments are great. You know what sucks I hate this angle storyline but I also love it because the alternative could have been Dixie Carter smh
What We Did Inside the Purple Ropes This Week: We ran out of purple tape, apparently.
There were also no purple ropes this week…
Oh shit, they are the new Four Horsemen! Flair picked Miz and gave him his figure four. Bo is the nephew of Barry Wyndham, an early Four Horesman. Curtis Axel’s dad was a Horseman in 1997. Maybe they can get Karl Anderson to find out his dad is really Arn!