The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/31/17: Big Trouble

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Did Raw even happen last week? All I can remember is Bayley emasculating Matt Hardy with a hot dog.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 31, 2017.
Your Taylor Swift zinger doesn’t make any sense. Either you’re saying that she’ll never be as good as she was when she was a newborn (almost certainly false… also bleak) or she’ll never be as good as she was on her most recent album (which is a reach given that it’s her latest album). Besides, everyone knows that “Speak Now” was peak Swift and it’s all been downhill since.
I don’t think everyone knows that. Speak Now was an excellent country pop blend of hits, but sorority girls are going to be screaming BAAADD BLOOOOD, HEY for the rest of the 21st century while Speak Now gets forgotten by most people.