The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/31/17: Big Trouble

Previously on the Best and Worst of Raw: Did Raw even happen last week? All I can remember is Bayley emasculating Matt Hardy with a hot dog.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 31, 2017.