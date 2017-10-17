WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Shield reunited to triple powerbomb The Miz, put Braun Strowman through a table and talk themselves into a 4-on-3 main event at TLC. Also, Mickie James said Alexa Bliss’ butt looked like a biscuit.

Here’s the (spooky) Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 16, 2017.