Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Shield reunited to triple powerbomb The Miz, put Braun Strowman through a table and talk themselves into a 4-on-3 main event at TLC. Also, Mickie James said Alexa Bliss’ butt looked like a biscuit.
Here’s the (spooky) Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 16, 2017.
You are 100% correct in questioning the creative decision to have The Shield’s big return to form (entering through the crowd + phonetic spelling + black tactical gear) on the RAW before the big PPV.
This is an example of everything that is wrong with the way WWE tells stories these days (‘these days’ going back at leasts a good 7 to 10 years, possibly more).
The entire point of PPVs – from the very first Wrestlemania – was that you looked forward to watching something you couldn’t see any other time except for that PPV.
Sure, the popularity of PPVs would induce WWE to create a PPV for each month of the year and even that’s fine, so long as you don’t bastardize how you tell your stories that are all supposed to build to, culminate during, and be resolved at, your big fucking PPV.
Perhaps WWE doesn’t feel like its fanbase have the attention span for an old-school styled feud where the two wrestlers never actually wrestled against each other in a proper 1-on-1 match (of any kind) until the big PPV. Remember how awesome that was? Remember how badly you wanted the good guy to stop the bad guy because the bad guy had spent at least a full month (if not longer waaay way back in the day) fucking with the good guy’s matches, injuring him, taunting him and so while always managing to avoid direct retribution? Yeah, that’s how you build to your PPV.
And, of course, everyone here (the author and all the people who comment) already know this, but the way WWE has thrown all of that aside makes me hate the current product and no longer care to watch – regardless of how talented many of the individual wrestlers may be.
Maybe Daniel Bryan’s run to the title at ‘Mania was the last time WWE managed to focus on a proper build and that was, what, four years ago? Five? Fuuuuuuck, man. That’s sad.
I immediately thought of Finn’s demon entrance last year, burned on the RAW before Summerslam
It’s pretty ironic considering the way they bash Hogan V Goldberg being on a Nitro in the Monday Night Wars series