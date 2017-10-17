The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 10/16/17: Dolls Count Anywhere

#Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.17.17 2 Comments

WWE Raw

NOT THE DOLLS, NOT THE PRECIOUS DOLLS

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: The Shield reunited to triple powerbomb The Miz, put Braun Strowman through a table and talk themselves into a 4-on-3 main event at TLC. Also, Mickie James said Alexa Bliss’ butt looked like a biscuit.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Note: Be sure you’re listening to our With Spandex podcast McMahonsplaining! Listen to the latest episode, episode 9 with All-American American/astronaut Jack Swagger here. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.

One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. I know we always ask this, but we appreciate it. Raw is actually kinda good now, if you ignore the Monster Brawl shit in the middle.

Here’s the (spooky) Best and Worst of WWE Raw for October 16, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWKANEWWEWWE RAW

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 6 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP