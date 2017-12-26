WWE Raw Results 12/25/17

12.25.17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for Christmas Day, December 25, 2017. The first-ever live Christmas Raw was headlined by an Intercontinental Championship match, a Tag Team Championship main event, the return of John Cena and a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight.”

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. John Cena defeated Elias. The show opened with Elias interrupting Cena, Cena interrupting Elias’ anti-Chicago song, and Elias punching him. That led to a match, which featured Cena kicking out of Elias’ finisher and winning with an Attitude Adjustment.

2. Hideo Itami defeated Brian Kendrick. Itami pinned Kendrick after a GTS.

3. Absolution defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James. Paige pinned Bayley after a Rampaige.

4. Kane defeated Heath Slater. This was Rhyno’s attempt to “toughen up” Slater. Kane won with a chokeslam. After the match, Kane also chokeslammed Rhyno.

5. Finn Bálor defeated Curt Hawkins with a Coup de Grace.

