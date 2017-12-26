WWE Raw Results 12/25/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for Christmas Day, December 25, 2017. The first-ever live Christmas Raw was headlined by an Intercontinental Championship match, a Tag Team Championship main event, the return of John Cena and a “Miracle on 34th Street Fight.”
Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw Results:
1. John Cena defeated Elias. The show opened with Elias interrupting Cena, Cena interrupting Elias’ anti-Chicago song, and Elias punching him. That led to a match, which featured Cena kicking out of Elias’ finisher and winning with an Attitude Adjustment.
2. Hideo Itami defeated Brian Kendrick. Itami pinned Kendrick after a GTS.
3. Absolution defeated Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James. Paige pinned Bayley after a Rampaige.
4. Kane defeated Heath Slater. This was Rhyno’s attempt to “toughen up” Slater. Kane won with a chokeslam. After the match, Kane also chokeslammed Rhyno.
5. Finn Bálor defeated Curt Hawkins with a Coup de Grace.
My God. My. Fucking. God.
It’s kinda sad that Absolution is the by default best thing going in either main roster women’s division right now, and they’re whole spiel is “walk around in circles beating the same three girls we always beat”
Bo Dallas looks like Terry Gilliam as Cardinal Fang.
Haha what
Ah sure likes that there Lumber Check… yeehaw! Git ’em, Ced!