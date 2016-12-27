WWE Raw Results 12/26/16

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for December 26, 2016. The final episode of Raw for the year featured championship matches for the Raw tag team and United States titles.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Stephanie McMahon in the ring addressing the Chicago crowd. Seth Rollins came out to challenge Triple H again, then Roman Reigns came out and the two argued over who has the right to fight Braun Strowman after last week. Stephanie put Rollins in a match against Strowman and told Reigns he would defend his United States Championship against an opponent of her choosing.

1. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Cesaro and Sheamus (c) defeated the New Day. The tag champs retained via pinfall following a Brogue Kick from Sheamus to Xavier Woods.

2. Nia Jax defeated Scarlett Bordeaux. Nia won a short match by pinfall after a Samoan Drop.

— Bayley came to the ring to talk about being the No. 1 contender to Charlotte Flair’s Raw Women’s Championship. Charlotte came out and showed tape from last week’s match, proving her shoulder was up during the three-count. She said she and her lawyers talked to Stephanie and came to a settlement: Bayley’s victory over her has been expunged, so it never happened. Charlotte said she’s willing to give her a second chance to defeat her, right now. But during the settlement, she was also guaranteed a referee that would call the match right down the middle. She introduced the special guest referee: Dana Brooke.

3. Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley. Dana Brooke awarded the match to Charlotte by pinfall with a fast count while Charlotte’s feet were on the ropes for leverage during a rollup.

— Backstage, Braun Strowman told Stephanie that he wanted Sami Zayn in a Last Man Standing Match. Stephanie made that match official for next week’s show.

4. Neville defeated TJ Perkins. Neville got a rollup on Perkins and held the tights to get the pin.

— Enzo Amore came out with Big Cass. Enzo was in a wheelchair following last week’s attack, and they called out Rusev. Rusev came out and brought Jinder Mahal as backup, but Enzo being in a wheelchair was a ruse. Enzo and Cass beat down Rusev and Mahal and sent them packing.

5. Bo Dallas and Darren Young NC The Shining Stars. The tag team match had just gotten underway when Braun Strowman came to the ring and beat up both teams.

6. Braun Strowman defeated Seth Rollins. Strowman had Rollins on the ropes when Sami Zayn’s music hit. Zayn jumped Strowman, drawing the disqualification, then fled through the crowd as Braun gave chase.

— After the match, Jericho slid into the ring and hit Rollins with a Codebreaker.

7. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated The Golden Truth. Anderson got the rollup pin on Goldust.

8. Rich Swann defeated Ariya Daivari. Swann hit the Swann Kick and got the pin in a short match.

— After the match, Swann accepted Neville’s challenge from earlier in the evening. Neville jumped Swann from behind, tossed him into the ring and hit the Red Arrow.

9. WWE United States Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Kevin Owens. Jericho distracted Reigns, then Rollins came down to ringside and hit Jericho with a Pedigree. Owens hit Rollins with a superkick, then got hit with a spear and pinned by Reigns.

— After the match, Rollins hit Owens with a Pedigree, then he and Reigns celebrated in the ring.