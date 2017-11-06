‘Tough Enough’ Winner Josh Bredl Is The Latest To Be Released By WWE

11.06.17 1 hour ago

The hits just keep on a-comin’: In the past week, we’ve seen Emma, Darren Young, Summer Rae and NXT’s Sawyer Fulton all be released by WWE. Now, one more name has crossed corporate’s chopping block, and it’s former Tough Enough men’s winner Josh “The Yeti” Bredl, according to PWInsider.

While Bredl did win season six of Tough Enough, landing himself a developmental contract as well as a quarter of a million dollars, he was never able to break through the WWE Performance Center’s glass ceiling and get himself on TV. He was eventually given the ring name Bronson Matthews and competed a handful of times in 2016 at NXT house shows in Florida, never winning a match. He had reportedly been on the shelf due to a severe concussion for some time, though that was never confirmed by WWE; he was also mistakenly reported to have been released this past April.

Bredl’s Twitter account has been silent since last December, but he may have his hands full running his own workout consultation company Nuclear Fitness.

While a number of Tough Enough contestants eventually landed developmental contracts with WWE, the only Tough Enough season six alumni to still be employed are Amanda “Mandy Rose” Saccomanno, Daria “Sonya Deville” Berenato and Patrick “Velveteen Dream” Clark.

