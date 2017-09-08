WWE Might Already Have Plans In Place For Some Ronda Rousey Matches

Youtube

It is no secret that popular UFC star Ronda Rousey is a huge wrestling fan that has attended many WWE events over the years and was a part of WrestleMania 31 as well when she gave Triple H a hiptoss while supporting her buddy, The Rock. Rousey’s wrestling fandom doesn’t stop there either because she’s attended multiple PWG shows in California too.

When WWE taped the Mae Young Classic earlier this summer (now available on WWE Network), they made sure to show when Rousey was arriving to the show in Orlando to support her friend and now finalist, Shayna Baszler. Since then, rumors have surfaced that Rousey has done some wrestling training along with another of her Four Horsewomen friends Jessamyn Duke. It’s likely that Marina Shafir, fiancee of WWE NXT star Roderick Strong, has likely done some training too.

Earlier this week, WWE released a video showing Rousey, Shafir and Duke confronting three of WWE”s Horsewomen Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Becky Lynch. Rousey told the WWE stars: “You name the time, you name the place.” That’s how they left it.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote that it’s expected there will be some sort of storyline with the dueling “Four Horsewomen” groups at the Mae Young Classic finals that take place this Tuesday, September 12 in Las Vegas on WWE Network.