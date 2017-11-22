WWE May Have Changed Its Plans For Brock Lesnar At The Royal Rumble

The Universal Championship reign of Brock Lesnar started at WrestleMania 33 when he defeated Bill Goldberg in an entertaining match that put an end to their rivalry. As we reported way back in March of this year before WrestleMania, WWE’s long-term plan is Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Title against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34, with Reigns beating Lesnar to win the title.
Since Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign began, he has beaten top Raw stars like Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in singles matches. Lesnar also beat Joe, Strowman and Reigns in an awesome Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam where Lesnar pinned Reigns, but don’t expect WWE to remind you of that. Lesnar also beat AJ Styles at Survivor Series this past weekend in an instant classic.
There are no more Raw-branded PPVs this year, and the next time Raw talent is on pay-per-view is January 28 at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, which is when Lesnar will wrestle on television again.
“Vince doesn’t want anybody kicking out of the F5 until WrestleMania, obviously.”
Dude, WE’VE ALREADY SEEN PEOPLE KICK OUT OF THE F-5. NUMEROUS TIMES. INCLUDING ROMAN.
You’d probably have better luck getting people to stop booing Roman Reigns if your attempts to make him cool didn’t involve assuming your audience is a school of goldfish!
but they do assume we’re goldfish so they think they can rehab the F5. Strowman and Joe and Styles all stayed down after one F5 so I do think that they’re trying to put the F5 back on the same level as an Orton punt.
The Rumble sells itself. Makes no sense to give away a money Lesnar match there as well. It’s gonna be someone like Kane, I’d bet.
This makes a lot of sense. Honestly, I have never really cared what the rest of a RR card was… the Rumble is what I want to see.
It’s carny logic, in that it relies in a superstitious belief but also necessitates an archaic, “Pull yourself up from your bootstraps!” belief. I suppose, in this case, the belief is that he’s not “over,” so he shouldn’t be winning, but “dammit, he needs to prove himself by escaping the creative rut we put him in!” It’s a toxic mentality, and it’s stubborn and self-destructive.
So damn, is Roman going to get not only the grand slam but also his fourth or fifth top title before Strowman or Joe even get one main roster title? Screw that noise.
Not to mention two rumble wins. They make it so easy to hate that guy cause everything that is gifted to him comes at the expense of more deserving folks. Spread the wealth dammit.
Two rumble wins? How do you think he gets his title shot against Brock this year? That’s right, Johnny, it’s Rumble win #3 for Roman Reigns, might as well have him win a MITB ladder match too, just to be safe.
I assumed he’d just ask for a shot and get it instantly without earning it like he did with his IC shot. Or spear Paul Heyman out of nowhere because he said something he didn’t like. You’re right though, give him the briefcase so he can forget to carry it around with him like he did the US title and will do to the IC title.
