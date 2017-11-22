WWE May Have Changed Its Plans For Brock Lesnar At The Royal Rumble

YouTube

The Universal Championship reign of Brock Lesnar started at WrestleMania 33 when he defeated Bill Goldberg in an entertaining match that put an end to their rivalry. As we reported way back in March of this year before WrestleMania, WWE’s long-term plan is Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Title against Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34, with Reigns beating Lesnar to win the title.

Since Lesnar’s Universal Championship reign began, he has beaten top Raw stars like Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in singles matches. Lesnar also beat Joe, Strowman and Reigns in an awesome Fatal 4-Way at SummerSlam where Lesnar pinned Reigns, but don’t expect WWE to remind you of that. Lesnar also beat AJ Styles at Survivor Series this past weekend in an instant classic.

There are no more Raw-branded PPVs this year, and the next time Raw talent is on pay-per-view is January 28 at the Royal Rumble in Philadelphia, which is when Lesnar will wrestle on television again.